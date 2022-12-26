L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131

Batum 2-8 1-2 7, Morris Sr. 5-10 3-4 16, Zubac 4-5 4-4 12, George 9-19 12-14 32, Jackson 5-6 2-2 14, Coffey 1-1 0-0 2, Mann 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 1-1 1-1 3, Kennard 6-12 2-2 18, Powell 7-12 0-0 16, Wall 6-11 0-0 16. Totals 49-91 25-29 142.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title