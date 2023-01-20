L.A. Clippers 131, San Antonio 126

Leonard 13-18 6-6 36, Morris Sr. 6-9 0-2 15, Zubac 6-10 0-2 12, George 7-13 0-0 16, Mann 5-6 0-2 10, Covington 0-0 0-0 0, Diabate 0-0 0-0 0, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 4-11 4-4 13, Powell 9-11 4-4 26. Totals 51-81 14-20 131.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title