L.A. Clippers 124, Toronto 113

Leonard 5-12 4-5 15, Morris Sr. 3-7 2-2 10, Zubac 7-13 9-12 23, George 9-18 0-0 23, Jackson 9-15 0-0 20, Batum 3-8 0-0 9, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 1-2 0-0 2, Kennard 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 8-14 4-4 22. Totals 45-93 19-23 124.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title