L.A. Clippers 119, Cleveland 117

E.Mobley 12-18 2-2 26, LeVert 2-8 0-0 4, Allen 4-10 2-3 10, Garland 8-17 1-3 19, Mitchell 10-15 2-3 30, Osman 1-1 0-0 2, Love 4-8 5-6 17, Wade 2-4 0-0 6, Okoro 0-2 3-4 3. Totals 43-83 15-21 117.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title