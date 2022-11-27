L.A. Clippers 114, Indiana 100

Hield 3-14 3-4 10, Smith 8-14 4-4 23, Turner 3-9 2-3 9, Haliburton 6-16 0-0 15, Nesmith 1-7 0-0 2, I.Jackson 1-5 6-6 8, Taylor 2-3 0-0 4, Bitadze 2-2 1-2 5, Mathurin 4-11 0-0 9, Brissett 0-3 1-2 1, K.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 6-10 2-2 14. Totals 36-94 19-23 100.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title