L.A. Clippers 102, Portland 97

Grant 4-8 4-4 14, Hart 2-3 1-2 5, Nurkic 5-9 3-4 13, Lillard 5-13 3-4 16, Simons 2-12 4-4 9, Brown III 1-2 2-3 4, Walker 4-6 0-1 9, Eubanks 0-0 3-6 3, Rhoden 0-1 0-0 0, Little 1-4 4-4 6, Winslow 3-4 0-0 6, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 1-1 8, Sharpe 0-4 2-2 2, Williams 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 31-78 27-35 97.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title