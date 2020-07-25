https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/L-A-Angels-Team-Stax-15433496.php
L.A. Angels Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.194
|.318
|36
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Castro
|.333
|.600
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin
|.333
|.500
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trout
|.333
|.600
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher
|.250
|.200
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|La Stella
|.250
|.400
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols
|.000
|.200
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Upton
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ward
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|5.79
|1
|1
|0
|9.1
|7
|7
|6
|2
|7
|11
|Barnes
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayers
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Buchter
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ramirez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Milner
|0
|0
|Inf
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Heaney
|0
|0
|1.93
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Robles
|0
|1
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Buttrey
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
