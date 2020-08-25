L.A. Angels-Houston Runs

Astros first. Myles Straw grounds out to second base, Tommy La Stella to Albert Pujols. Jose Altuve singles to left field. Carlos Correa singles to shallow left field. Jose Altuve to second. Yuli Gurriel singles to shallow infield. Carlos Correa scores. Jose Altuve scores. Throwing error by Jose Suarez. Kyle Tucker walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Taylor Jones strikes out swinging. Josh Reddick singles to center field. Kyle Tucker to second. Yuli Gurriel scores. Martin Maldonado walks. Josh Reddick to second. Kyle Tucker to third. Jack Mayfield singles to left field. Martin Maldonado to second. Josh Reddick scores. Kyle Tucker scores. Myles Straw strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 5, Angels 0.

Astros fourth. Myles Straw called out on strikes. Jose Altuve walks. Carlos Correa pops out to shallow infield to Anthony Rendon. Yuli Gurriel doubles to deep center field. Jose Altuve scores. Kyle Tucker is intentionally walked. Taylor Jones flies out to right field to Brian Goodwin.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 6, Angels 0.

Angels fifth. Shohei Ohtani walks. Albert Pujols grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Shohei Ohtani to second. Jason Castro singles to center field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Justin Upton flies out to deep left field to Kyle Tucker. Brian Goodwin doubles to right field. Jason Castro scores. David Fletcher strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 6, Angels 2.

Angels sixth. Tommy La Stella homers to left field. Mike Trout grounds out to shallow center field, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel. Anthony Rendon pops out to shallow left field to Carlos Correa. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to shallow right field to Yuli Gurriel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 6, Angels 3.