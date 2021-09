Angels first. David Fletcher grounds out to third base, Yoan Moncada to Jose Abreu. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging. Phil Gosselin homers to left field. Jared Walsh grounds out to shortstop, Yoan Moncada to Jose Abreu.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, White sox 0.

White sox second. Eloy Jimenez called out on strikes. Luis Robert homers to left field. Leury Garcia doubles to left field. Gavin Sheets singles to left field. Leury Garcia scores. Cesar Hernandez flies out to deep center field to Brandon Marsh. Tim Anderson singles to center field. Gavin Sheets to third. Yoan Moncada grounds out to second base, David Fletcher to Jared Walsh.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 2, Angels 1.

White sox third. Jose Abreu walks. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to shortstop. Jose Abreu out at second. Eloy Jimenez singles to center field. Luis Robert doubles to deep center field. Eloy Jimenez to third. Leury Garcia singles to shallow infield. Luis Robert to third. Eloy Jimenez scores. Gavin Sheets homers to right field. Leury Garcia scores. Luis Robert scores. Cesar Hernandez strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 6, Angels 1.

Angels fourth. Shohei Ohtani called out on strikes. Phil Gosselin walks. Jared Walsh homers to right field. Phil Gosselin scores. Luis Rengifo singles to shallow infield. Jack Mayfield walks. Luis Rengifo to second. Brandon Marsh pops out to shallow infield to Yoan Moncada. Max Stassi called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 6, Angels 3.

White sox fourth. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada singles to shallow center field. Jose Abreu walks. Yoan Moncada to second. Yasmani Grandal singles to right field, tagged out at second, Juan Lagares to Luis Rengifo. Jose Abreu to third. Yoan Moncada scores. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Rengifo to Jared Walsh.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 7, Angels 3.

White sox fifth. Luis Robert hit by pitch. Leury Garcia flies out to deep center field to Brandon Marsh. Gavin Sheets doubles to deep right field. Luis Robert to third. Cesar Hernandez singles to right field. Gavin Sheets to third. Luis Robert scores. Cesar Hernandez to second. Gavin Sheets scores. Tim Anderson grounds out to shallow infield, Jack Mayfield to Jared Walsh. Yoan Moncada grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Rengifo to Jared Walsh.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 9, Angels 3.