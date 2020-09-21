L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 31 8 8 7 Taveras cf 3 1 0 0 Fletcher 2b-3b 5 1 2 0 Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 4 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 2 1 Trout cf 4 0 1 0 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 Solak lf 4 2 3 1 Rengifo 2b 0 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 2 2 0 0 Tejeda ss 4 0 1 1 Upton lf 1 1 0 0 Dietrich 1b 4 1 1 2 Adell rf 0 0 0 0 Mathis c 4 0 0 0 Ward rf-lf 3 1 0 0 Stassi c 4 1 2 2 Simmons ss 4 1 1 1

Texas 111 002 000 — 5 Los Angeles 010 700 00x — 8

E_Tejeda (3). DP_Texas 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Texas 4, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Tejeda (4), Solak (10). 3B_Trout (2). HR_Kiner-Falefa (3), Dietrich (5), Walsh (8). SB_Solak (6), Taveras (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Gibson L,2-6 4 5 8 7 4 4 Herget 1 0 0 0 0 1 Evans 1 2 0 0 0 1 Goody 1 1 0 0 1 2 Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Bundy W,6-3 5 5 3 3 2 3 Milner 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Andriese H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Mayers S,1-3 2 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Gibson (Upton).

Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, John Libka; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:00.