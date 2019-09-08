https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/L-A-Angels-8-Chicago-White-Sox-7-14422378.php
L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7
|Los Angeles
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|7
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|Fletcher 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Goodwin cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Abreu 1b
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Hermosillo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|3
|5
|McCann dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pujols 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Collins c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cordell rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Smith c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Goins ph-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Trout ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ward pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|205
|000
|100
|—
|8
|Chicago
|200
|020
|300
|—
|7
E_Smith (1), Anderson (25). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Chicago 3. 2B_Ohtani (20), McCann (23), Cordell (8), Anderson (30). HR_Ohtani (17), Smith (4), Abreu (30). SB_Moncada (9), Smith (2), Ohtani (12). SF_Abreu (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Heaney W,4-4
|6
|6
|4
|4
|0
|8
|Garcia
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Buttrey H,22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles S,20-23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Covey L,1-8
|2
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|2
|4
|Fulmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Fry
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Ruiz
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Fulmer pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Heaney 2 (Abreu,Abreu). WP_Heaney, Covey(2), Fulmer.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:32. A_25,230 (40,615).
View Comments