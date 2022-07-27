Skip to main content
L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 0

Los Angeles Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 9 5 Totals 32 0 5 0
Ohtani dh 3 2 1 1 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0
Ward rf 3 1 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0
Rengifo ss-2b 5 0 2 2 Melendez c 4 0 1 0
Stassi c 5 1 1 1 Dozier rf 3 0 1 0
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Pasquantino dh 3 0 0 0
Adell lf 3 0 1 1 Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0
Marsh pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Pratto 1b 4 0 0 0
Gosselin 3b 5 1 1 0 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0
Sierra cf 4 1 2 0 Lopez ss 2 0 0 0
Stefanic 2b 2 0 0 0
Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 001 010 301 6
Kansas City 000 000 000 0

E_Zerpa (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Kansas City 9. 2B_Rengifo (10). HR_Ohtani (21), Stassi (6). SB_Sierra 2 (2), Adell (3), Ward (3), Ohtani (11). S_Velazquez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Suarez W,2-4 5 1-3 3 0 0 1 3
Quijada H,3 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Peguero 2 1 0 0 1 4
Kansas City
Zerpa L,2-1 4 4 2 1 1 1
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0
Mills 1 2-3 3 3 3 2 0
Payamps 2 1-3 2 1 1 2 1

Zerpa pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Suarez (Lopez), Mills 2 (Ward,Adell). WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:24. A_20,834 (37,903).

