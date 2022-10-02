L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2

|Texas
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rengifo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Ward cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adell lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soto 3b-ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Thompson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stefanic 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thaiss ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|20x
|—
|3