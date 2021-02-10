Kyrie Irving has 35 points, Nets use defense to rout Pacers BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 10:27 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 35 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets were defensively dominant in the first half in shutting down the Indiana Pacers 104-94 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
A night after an embarrassing effort in Detroit, when the Nets yielded 38 points in the first quarter, the Pacers didn't reach that total until 8:46 remained in the third.