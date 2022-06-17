Kremer, Orioles win 1-0, hand Rays 4th straight loss

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BALTIMORE (AP) — Dean Kremer pitched six scoreless innings and rookie Adley Rutschman singled home the game's only run in the seventh as the Baltimore Orioles handed the Tampa Bay Rays their fourth straight loss, 1-0 on Friday night.
Kremer allowed five hits and matched the six scoreless frames thrown by Tampa Bay's Shane Baz. Then Ryan Mountcastle hit a one-out double off Calvin Faucher (0-1), and Rutschman followed with a single to center.