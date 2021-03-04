Kreider's 2nd hat trick in 5 games lifts Rangers past Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Red hot Chris Kreider recorded his second hat trick in five games and the Rangers beat the slumping New Jersey Devils 6-1 on Thursday night in a game marred by a late injury to New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin.
Kreider, who scored three in a loss to Philadelphia on Feb. 24, has nine goals in his last six games, and 13 overall. He completed his natural hat trick 23 seconds into the final period after scoring twice in the second. His fourth career hat trick came on five shots.