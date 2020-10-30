Kraken hire Robert Kron as head of amateur scouting

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken continued to build out their hockey operations staff, hiring Robert Kron on Friday as the director of amateur scouting.

Kron joins the Kraken after spending more than a decade in various scouting positions with the Carolina Hurricanes. Most recently, Kron was the director of European scouting for the Hurricanes, a position he was promoted to in 2019.

During his time with the Hurricanes, Kron worked extensively with Seattle general manager Ron Francis.

“We have hired key people with significant experience evaluating prospects and we are well positioned to view players throughout the world,” Francis said in a statement.

While Kron will oversee the department, Seattle also announced the hiring of 11 other scouts responsible for scouting in North America and Europe. Most notable of the hires is Tony McDonald, who spent 30 years as a scout with Los Angeles and Hartford/Carolina before retiring in 2019 from his position as the director of amateur scouting for the Hurricanes.

Seattle also hired Mike Dawson, former head North American scout for Carolina, and Darren Yopyk, former co-director of amateur scouting.

The Kraken also hired four scouts responsible for overseeing Europe: Pelle Eklund, Marcus Fingal, Sasu Hovi and Aleksandr Plyushev.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports