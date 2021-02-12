Kopitar, Kings start and finish strong to pummel Sharks 6-2 DAN GREENSPAN, Associated Press Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 12:48 a.m.
San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) scores a goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Kings celebrate after center Anze Kopitar (11) scored a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Kings left wing Carl Grundstrom (91) celebrates after scoring a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.
The San Jose Sharks celebrate after a goal by center Tomas Hertl, second from left, against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Kings left wing Carl Grundstrom (91) scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar, Carl Grundstrom and Jaret Anderson-Dolan each had a goal and an assist to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Thursday night and snap a five-game losing streak.
Alex Iafallo and Jeff Carter added power-play goals, Drew Doughty had three assists and Cal Petersen made 28 saves for the Kings.