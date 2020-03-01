Knight sparks Dartmouth to 76-57 victory over Columbia

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Knight tossed in 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the floor and added 10 rebounds and six assists to spark Dartmouth to a 76-57 romp over Columbia on Saturday.

Knight notched his third straight double-double and fifth of the season for the Big Green (12-15, 5-7 Ivy League). James Foye pitched in with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range.

Mike Smith topped the Lions (6-22, 1-11), who have lost 11 straight, with 25 points on 9-of-27 shooting. He added eight rebounds and seven assists. Sophomore Ike Nweke contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double this season.

Dartmouth, which led 37-30 at the half, shot 43% from the floor but just 33% from beyond the arc (12 of 36). The Big Green sank 14 of 21 free throws. Columbia shot only 33% overall and 9.5% from distance (2 of 21). The Lions made 11 of 15 foul shots.

Dartmouth swept the season series after beating Columbia 65-63 in the first meeting.

