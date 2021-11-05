Knicks Go facing loaded field in Breeders' Cup Classic

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — A loaded field with impressive resumes. And the Kentucky Derby winner won’t even be the favorite. The Breeders’ Cup Classic is a fitting finale to the world championships, with the heavyweights battling for Horse of the Year honors.
At 5-2, Knicks Go is the early favorite for Saturday's $6 million Classic at Del Mar. He's one of two entries from trainer Brad Cox, who also saddles Belmont Stakes winner and 3-1 second choice Essential Quality. Both could clinch divisional honors with a victory or solid showing.