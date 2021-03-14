Klay Thompson finding new ways to move through another rehab JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer March 14, 2021 Updated: March 14, 2021 5:43 p.m.
1 of5 Injured Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, from left, celebrates with Juan Toscano-Anderson and Stephen Curry during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, talks with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love after the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers in an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Injured Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson spins a ball during a timeout in the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson has taken up swimming in chilly San Francisco Bay to mix things up as he endures yet another year-long rehab for his right Achilles tendon immediately after working back from a torn ACL in his left knee.
Truly a Splash Brother now.