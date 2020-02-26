Kings send Warriors to 7th straight home loss, 112-94

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox each scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings sent the Golden State Warriors to their longest home losing streak in 19 years with a 112-94 victory on Tuesday night.

The Warriors have lost seven straight overall and seven in a row at home for the first time since dropping the final seven home games in the 2000-01 season.

Buddy Hield made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on the way to a 19-point night and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 17 to give the Kings their third straight win. Sacramento trails Memphis by four games in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Marquese Chriss scored 21 points and Andrew Wiggins added 16 for Golden State.

The Kings raced out to an early lead behind 14 points in the first quarter from Barnes and never trailed on the way to their third win in as many meetings this season with the Warriors.

This is the longest winning streak in the Northern California series for Sacramento since winning 15 in a row from 2000-03.

The Kings extended the lead to 16 points in the second quarter before the Warriors chipped into it. They got the deficit down to four multiple times in the third but never could get over the hump.

TIP-INS

Kings: Fox left the game in the first quarter with tightness in his right groin but returned to the game in the second quarter. ... Coach Luke Walton said F Richaun Holmes (shoulder) looked good in the weight room but had no update on when he'd be able to return to practice.

Warriors: After missing their first 17 3-point attempts last month in a loss at Sacramento, the Warriors made just 1 of 17 from long range in the first half. Golden State finished the game 4 for 28 from 3. ... F Draymond Green remained sidelined with a pelvic injury but should be able to return Thursday.

CURRY'S RETURN

Stephen Curry is aiming to return to the Warriors lineup on Sunday for the first time since breaking his left hand in October. Coach Steve Kerr that the hope is that Curry will be able to play against Washington on Sunday. Curry has been practicing in recent weeks and will be re-evaluated on Saturday before a final decision is made.

"He's had that date in his mind," Kerr said. "He'll continue to work this week and we'll make that determination on Saturday."

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Warriors: Host Lakers on Thursday night.

