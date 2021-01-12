Kings hold off Pacers 127-122 with replay help MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 1:49 a.m.
1 of7 Indiana Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren, right, watches as referee Michael Smith calls an offensive foul against the Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, right, goes to the basket past Indiana Pacers guard Justin Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, front left, goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, center, goes to the basket between Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield, left, and Harrison Barnes, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, right, drives against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, left, goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, left, fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Buddy Hield made a big 3-pointer moments after Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis had a basket taken away following a replay review, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Pacers 127-122 on Monday night.
Hield finished with 18 points on six 3s as the Kings won for the second time in seven games. Harrison Barnes had a season-high 30 points and eight rebounds, and De’Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists.
Written By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN