Kiermaier knocks in 4, Rays beat Red Sox 8-4 at Fenway

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier hit an early three-run double and broke a tie with an RBI grounder during a four-run sixth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Yandy Díaz had three singles and an RBI as the Rays evened the three-game series between AL East rivals at one apiece.

Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story homered for Boston, and J.D. Martinez had two doubles and a single. The Red Sox had won five straight at home before the Rays prevailed in driving rain that started in the seventh and continued until Jason Adam, Tampa Bay's sixth pitcher, retired Story for the final out in worsening conditions.

The Red Sox were 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base overall. Boston failed to capitalize in the fifth after Rob Refsnyder led off with a single and Martinez followed with a double that got past right fielder Josh Lowe as he made a diving attempt to catch the ball.

Ryan Thompson (2-2), who took over for starter Jeffrey Springs in the fifth, got out of the jam with the game still tied 3-all and the Rays didn't waste their chance the following inning.

Wander Franco drew a leadoff walk and Isaac Paredes singled. Franco scored on a fielder’s choice by Kiermaier, who later scored on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Walls.

Randy Arozarena and René Pinto added RBI singles before the rally ended. Tampa Bay tacked on another run in the seventh on an RBI single by Paredes.

Nick Pivetta (8-6) pitched 5 2/3 innings for Boston and allowed seven runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Springs went four innings for the Rays, permitting three runs and five hits while striking out five. Bogaerts’ two-run shot in the first and a solo homer by Story in the second were Boston’s only runs until Bogaerts hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

HEATING UP

Díaz took exception, and then a few steps toward the mound, after a pitch from Pivetta sailed high and inside in the fifth. Boston catcher Christian Vazquez stopped Díaz from getting any closer, and nothing other than a few words were exchanged — although a few players did start to make their way out of the dugout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Triple-A Durham and reinstated Springs from the family medical emergency list. ... Tampa Bay also claimed INF Yu Chang off waivers from Pittsburgh and transferred INF Brandon Lowe (lower back) to the 60-day injured list.

Red Sox: RHP Michael Wacha could return to the rotation Friday night against the AL East-leading New York Yankees, manager Alex Cora said. Wacha was scratched from his scheduled start Monday because of an arm issue and was scheduled for a bullpen session Wednesday. … RHP Nathan Eovaldi threw two innings to hitters before the game and appeared to be getting closer to returning, Cora said. LHP Chris Sale, out since spring training because of a stress fracture in his ribcage, is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Corey Kluber (3-5, 3.91 ERA) is up for the Rays against RHP Brayan Bello, who is scheduled to make his major league debut for the Red Sox on Wednesday night.

___

