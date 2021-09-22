Kiermaier hit, apparent retribution, as Rays clinch playoffs MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 6:50 p.m.
1 of9 Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier talks to reporters before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kiermaier was answering questions about picking up the Blue Jays pitch data card after being tagged out at home plate by catcher Alejandro Kirk during Monday's game. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, left, talks to reporters before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kiermaier was answering questions about him picking up the Blue Jays pitch data card after being tagged out at home plate by catcher Alejandro Kirk during Monday's game. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling, left, is relieved by manager Charlie Montoyo during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo (25) relieves relief pitcher Tayler Saucedo during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Tampa Bay Rays' Austin Meadows celebrates his three-run home run with Randy Arozarena (56), Manuel Margot (13) and Ji-Man Choi (26) off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Ross Stripling during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Tampa Bay Rays' Austin Meadows watches his three-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier was hit by a pitch, apparent retribution for scooping up a Toronto scouting report two days earlier, and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a postseason berth with a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Reliever Ryan Borucki hit Kiermaier on the back with his first pitch of the eighth inning, when the Rays led 7-1.