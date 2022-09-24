Keselowski on pole at Texas, his 1st as an owner-driver

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Brad Keselowski has his first pole as an owner-driver at NASCAR's highest level, a week after RFK Racing's other car went to Victory Lane.

While never in playoff contention after joining a rebranded team with longtime owner Jack Roush this season, 2012 Cup champion Keselowski had a qualifying lap of 189.99 mph on Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway. It came a week after he got his first stage win of the season at Bristol, where RKF driver Chris Buescher won the race.