Kentucky wins 2nd straight, holds off Vanderbilt 77-74

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Olivier Sarr scored 24 points, Davion Mintz made the game-winning 3-pointer with 47 seconds left and Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 77-74 on Tuesday night for its ninth-straight win against the Commodores.

Kentucky's Jacob Toppin blocked Scotty Pippen Jr.'s shot with 41 seconds to play. Pippen grabbed the rebound after Mintz missed a jumper on the ensuing possession, but Trey Thomas and Maxwell Evans each missed potential game-tying 3s. Evans' shot hit the front of the rim at the buzzer.