Kemba Walker scores 28 in return, Celtics down Hawks 121-109 KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 10:01 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Kemba Walker scored a season-high 28 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Atlanta Hawks 121-109 on Friday night.
Jayson Tatum added 25 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Brown and Tristan Thompson each finished with 17 points to help Boston take the second of back-to-back meetings between the teams. The Hawks won the first meeting on Wednesday.