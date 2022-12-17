Keller scores 2, Coyotes hold on to beat Islanders 5-4

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night.
Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won three straight home games — all since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Nick Schmaltz had three assists and Jakob Chychrun added two, and Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start.