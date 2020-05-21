Karashik named captain for UConn hockey

Ridgefield’s Adam Karashik has been named captain for the UConn men’s hockey program for the 2020-21 season.

Karashik will be assisted by alternate captains Brian Rigali and Zac Robbins.

Karashik, who has appeared in 96 games over his three years in Storrs and has collected 15 points (4 goals / 11assists) on the blue line, will wear a letter on his jersey for the second-straight season. He was an alternate captain during 2019-20.

This past season Karashik was one of the top defensemen in Hockey East, blocking 51 shots to rank second in the league (1.55 per game). He has blocked 147 shots in his career.

“It is an amazing honor to be selected as captain by my teammates and coaches,” Karashik said. “Since I have been here, not only have amazing players worn the ‘C’ but they were also amazing people. It is something I take great pride in. I can’t wait to represent my team and the University of Connecticut next season.”

Karashik, who played at both Ridgefield High School and Avon Old Farms before playing a year for the Chicago Steel in the USHL, reflected on what he thinks makes a good leader.

“I know it takes being a great teammate on and off the ice,” commented the rising senior. “I believe in every single guy on this team and making sure they know that is important. As leaders we have to bring a great work ethic every single day and an appropriate attitude, it is infectious.”

“After being an assistant last year and watching how Wyatt (Newpower), Ben (Freeman), and Sasha (Payusov) led as seniors I know it is important to appropriately handle all of the highs and all of the lows. Their intensity and focus is something I will make sure isn’t lost. They were amazing captains and we will do our best to follow in their footsteps.”