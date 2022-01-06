Kaprozov scores in 4th straight, Wild beat Bruins 3-2 DOUG ALDEN, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2022
Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman (38) and Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston.
Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy, center, celebrates his goal with Nico Sturm (7) as Boston Bruins' Craig Smith skates away during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston.
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) goes for the puck as it rebounds off the crossbar behind Minnesota Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston.
Boston Bruins' Nick Foligno (17) jumps to avoid a shot on Minnesota Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston.
Minnesota Wild's Marco Rossi (23) works between Boston Bruins' Erik Haula (56) and David Pastrnak (88) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston.
The Minnesota Wild celebrate after defeating the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston.
Boston Bruins' Taylor Hall (71) celebrates his goal with Mike Reilly (6), Erik Haula (56) and Craig Smith (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston.
11 of11
BOSTON (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored in his fourth straight game, Matt Boldy got a goal in his NHL debut and the Minnesota Wild snapped a five-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
Boldy, who played at Boston College last season and grew up about 20 miles southwest of Boston in Millis, Massachusetts, put Minnesota up 3-1 with a goal 12:26 into the second period, and the Wild hung on for heir first win since Dec. 9, over the San Jose Sharks. The Wild had five games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols since that victory.