Kansas St. subdues Rhode Island early in 77-57 win

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Naeqwan Tomlin scored 15 points, Keyontae Johnson scored 14 points and Kansas State beat Rhode Island 77-57 in a Cayman Islands Classic contest on Monday night.

The Wildcats (4-0) built a 14-2 lead and were never threatened. Jalen Carey's jump shot with 12:44 before halftime reduced the Rams' deficit to 18-11, but the Jayhawks scored nine straight when Marquis Nowell made a 3-pointer, David N’Guessan made a layup, Tomlin converted a three-point play and then made 1-of-2 free throws.

N’Guessan scored 12 and the Wildcats made 28 of 53 (52.8%).

Kansas State led 44-27 at halftime and stayed up by double digits the entire second half. The Wildcats now have won their first-four games in six of the last eight seasons.

Ishmael Leggett scored 13 points and reserves Brayon Freeman scored 11 points and Brandon scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Rhode Island (1-3).

Kansas State will play Nevada in a semifinal on Tuesday. Rhode Island will play Tulane in a consolation game on Tuesday.

