Kansas St. 97, No. 19 Baylor 95, OT

Johnson 11-17 0-0 24, Tomlin 4-9 0-0 9, Iyiola 3-4 1-2 7, Carter 3-8 0-0 7, Nowell 8-16 12-13 32, Sills 1-4 1-2 3, Massoud 3-4 4-4 13, Greene 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-64 18-21 97.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title