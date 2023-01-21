Kansas St. 64, TCU 48

Cravens 2-6 3-4 7, Ibeh 1-2 1-2 3, Fisher 1-8 0-0 2, Godfrey 0-5 0-0 0, Taiwo 4-12 3-3 13, Goetz 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 1-2 3-3 5, Roberson 1-4 0-0 3, Bradley 2-6 1-1 6, Makolo 0-0 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 2-7 1-2 7, White 1-6 0-0 2, Totals 15-60 12-15 48
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title