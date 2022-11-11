Kansas St. 63, California 54

Johnson 6-13 3-4 16, N'Guessan 1-2 0-0 2, Tomlin 4-9 2-2 11, Carter 1-3 2-2 4, Nowell 3-11 6-7 13, Sills 1-4 2-2 4, Greene 3-6 1-1 8, Iyiola 1-4 0-0 2, Massoud 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 21-57 16-18 63.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title