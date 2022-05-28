Kansas City-Minnesota Runs

Twins first. Luis Arraez singles to deep right field. Carlos Correa lines out to deep left field to Andrew Benintendi. Jorge Polanco homers to right field. Luis Arraez scores. Max Kepler grounds out to shallow right field, Nicky Lopez to Carlos Santana. Gary Sanchez singles to center field. Trevor Larnach walks. Gary Sanchez to second. Gio Urshela singles to shallow center field. Trevor Larnach to third. Gary Sanchez scores. Nick Gordon singles to left field. Gio Urshela to second. Trevor Larnach scores. Ryan Jeffers walks. Nick Gordon to second. Gio Urshela to third. Luis Arraez strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 4, Royals 0.

Royals third. Emmanuel Rivera strikes out swinging. Nicky Lopez singles to right field. Whit Merrifield singles to center field. Nicky Lopez to third. Andrew Benintendi strikes out swinging. Bobby Witt Jr. triples to deep center field. Whit Merrifield scores. Nicky Lopez scores. Hunter Dozier singles to left field. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. MJ Melendez walks. Hunter Dozier to second. Carlos Santana pops out to shallow infield to Carlos Correa.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 4, Royals 3.

Royals fourth. Ryan O'Hearn singles to center field. Emmanuel Rivera walks. Ryan O'Hearn to second. Nicky Lopez singles to center field. Emmanuel Rivera to third. Ryan O'Hearn scores. Whit Merrifield lines out to third base to Gio Urshela. Andrew Benintendi walks. Bobby Witt Jr. grounds out to shallow infield. Andrew Benintendi out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 4, Twins 4.

Twins fourth. Carlos Correa homers to center field. Jorge Polanco singles to right field. Max Kepler flies out to deep center field to Whit Merrifield. Gary Sanchez singles to center field. Jorge Polanco to third. Trevor Larnach out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Whit Merrifield. Jorge Polanco scores. Gio Urshela singles to shortstop. Gary Sanchez to second. Nick Gordon grounds out to second base, Nicky Lopez to Carlos Santana.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 6, Royals 4.

Royals seventh. Bobby Witt Jr. homers to center field. Hunter Dozier walks. MJ Melendez grounds out to second base. Hunter Dozier out at second. Carlos Santana walks. Ryan O'Hearn pops out to shallow infield to Luis Arraez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 6, Royals 5.

Twins eighth. Jorge Polanco lines out to deep right field to Hunter Dozier. Max Kepler triples to deep center field. Gary Sanchez pops out to MJ Melendez. Trevor Larnach is intentionally walked. Gio Urshela singles to center field. Trevor Larnach to second. Max Kepler scores. Nick Gordon doubles to deep right field. Gio Urshela scores. Trevor Larnach scores. Ryan Jeffers walks. Luis Arraez singles to center field. Ryan Jeffers to second. Nick Gordon scores. Carlos Correa grounds out to shallow infield, Nicky Lopez to Carlos Santana.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 10, Royals 5.

Royals ninth. Hunter Dozier grounds out to shallow infield, Gio Urshela to Luis Arraez. MJ Melendez homers to center field. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging. Ryan O'Hearn walks. Emmanuel Rivera doubles to deep center field. Ryan O'Hearn scores. Nicky Lopez strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 10, Royals 7.