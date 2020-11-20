Statistics after 9 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Mahomes 329 220 66.9 2687 8.17 25 7.6 1 0.3 54t 115.9
Henne 6 5 83.3 30 5.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 11 87.5
Townsend 1 1 100.0 13 13.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 13 118.8
TEAM 336 226 67.3 2652 8.12 25 7.4 1 0.3 54t 115
OPPONENTS 308 192 62.3 1941 6.64 11 3.6 9 2.9 72t 81
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Edwards-Helaire 126 586 4.7 31 2
Mahomes 35 171 4.9 21 2
Williams 20 80 4.0 13t 1
Hill 8 62 7.8 22 1
Bell 16 54 3.4 16 0
D.Thompson 13 52 4.0 14 0
Hardman 2 16 8.0 13 0
Washington 3 5 1.7 3 0
Watkins 1 3 3.0 3 0
Sherman 2 2 1.0 2 0
Henne 5 -2 -0.4 1t 1
TEAM 231 1029 4.5 31 7
OPPONENTS 262 1246 4.8 43 9
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kelce 58 769 13.3 45 6
Hill 44 650 14.8 54t 9
Edwards-Helaire 28 224 8.0 24 1
Hardman 25 395 15.8 49t 3
Robinson 21 220 10.5 28 2
Watkins 21 222 10.6 21 2
Williams 9 60 6.7 15 0
Pringle 6 91 15.2 37 0
Bell 4 26 6.5 18 0
Keizer 4 43 10.8 22 0
Yelder 2 10 5.0 5 0
Fisher 1 2 2.0 2t 1
Kemp 1 11 11.0 11 0
Sherman 1 5 5.0 5t 1
Washington 1 2 2.0 2 0
TEAM 226 2730 12.1 54t 25
OPPONENTS 192 2045 10.7 72t 11
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Sorensen 2 54 27.0 50t 1
Mathieu 2 43 21.5 25t 1
Sneed 2 39 19.5 39 0
Fenton 1 31 31.0 31 0
Breeland 1 29 29.0 29 0
Thornhill 1 20 20.0 20 0
TEAM 9 216 24.0 50t 2
OPPONENTS 1 47 47.0 47 0
SACKS NO.
Jones 5.5
Clark 4.0
Charlton 2.0
Danna 1.0
Gay 1.0
Kpassagnon 1.0
Niemann 1.0
O'Daniel 1.0
Ward 1.0
Wharton 1.0
Okafor 0.5
TEAM 19.0
OPPONENTS 13.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Townsend 27 1273 47.1 40.0 10 67 0
TEAM 27 1273 47.1 40.0 10 67 0
OPPONENTS 28 1330 47.5 45.1 14 61 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Hardman 10 0 66 6.6 16 0
Hill 1 0 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 11 0 66 6.0 16 0
OPPONENTS 6 0 74 12.3 24 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Pringle 4 180 45.0 102t 1
Watts 1 28 28.0 28 0
Hardman 7 148 21.1 31 0
Robinson 1 21 21.0 21 0
TEAM 13 377 29.0 102t 1
OPPONENTS 16 407 25.4 93t 1
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Bell 1 0 0
Breeland 0 0 1
Clark 0 0 1
Henne 1 0 0
Hill 1 0 0
Keizer 1 0 0
Kelce 1 0 0
Mahomes 1 1 0
Mathieu 0 1 0
Niemann 0 0 2
Robinson 1 0 0
D.Thompson 1 0 0
Watkins 1 0 0
Wharton 1 0 1
Williams 0 1 0
TEAM 10 3 5
OPPONENTS 11 2 5
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 53 98 44 88 3 286
OPPONENTS 39 64 6 74 0 183
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Butker 0 0 0 0 27 33 15 17 58 0 72
Hill 10 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 60
Kelce 6 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36
Hardman 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20
Edwards-Helaire 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Mahomes 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16
Robinson 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Watkins 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Williams 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8
Fisher 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Henne 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Mathieu 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Pringle 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Sherman 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Sorensen 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 35 7 25 1 27 33 15 17 58 0 255
OPPONENTS 21 9 11 1 18 20 13 18 55 0 165
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Butker 1/ 1 3/ 3 7/ 7 1/ 3 3/ 3
TEAM 1/ 1 3/ 3 7/ 7 1/ 3 3/ 3
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 2/ 2 2/ 2 8/ 9 1/ 5