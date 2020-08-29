Kansas City-Chicago White Sox Runs

White sox second. Edwin Encarnacion called out on strikes. Yoan Moncada flies out to right field to Hunter Dozier. Luis Robert homers to right field. Danny Mendick doubles. Adam Engel pops out to first base to Ryan O'Hearn.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 1, Royals 0.

Royals third. Whit Merrifield homers to left field. Hunter Dozier singles to right center field. Jorge Soler singles to left field. Hunter Dozier to second. Ryan O'Hearn singles to center field. Jorge Soler to third. Hunter Dozier scores. Maikel Franco called out on strikes. Alex Gordon strikes out swinging. Adalberto Mondesi grounds out to shallow infield, Reynaldo Lopez to Jose Abreu.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 2, White sox 1.

White sox fifth. Danny Mendick strikes out swinging. Adam Engel pops out to shallow right field to Nicky Lopez. Tim Anderson singles to shallow infield. Eloy Jimenez homers to center field. Tim Anderson scores. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 3, Royals 2.

White sox sixth. Jose Abreu grounds out to shallow infield, Danny Duffy to Ryan O'Hearn. Edwin Encarnacion grounds out to shallow left field, Maikel Franco to Ryan O'Hearn. Yoan Moncada singles to shallow left field. Luis Robert singles to left field. Yoan Moncada to second. Danny Mendick reaches on third strike. Luis Robert to second. Yoan Moncada to third. Nomar Mazara pinch-hitting for Adam Engel. Nomar Mazara walks. Danny Mendick to second. Luis Robert to third. Yoan Moncada scores. Tim Anderson grounds out to shallow left field, Adalberto Mondesi to Ryan O'Hearn.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 4, Royals 2.

Royals seventh. Whit Merrifield flies out to center field to Luis Robert. Hunter Dozier walks. Jorge Soler homers to right field. Hunter Dozier scores. Ryan O'Hearn walks. Maikel Franco pops out to shallow infield to Danny Mendick. Alex Gordon singles to right field. Ryan O'Hearn to second. Adalberto Mondesi strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 4, White sox 4.

White sox seventh. Eloy Jimenez walks. Yasmani Grandal singles to right field. Eloy Jimenez to second. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Edwin Encarnacion walks. Yasmani Grandal to second. Eloy Jimenez to third. Yoan Moncada singles to right field. Edwin Encarnacion to second. Yasmani Grandal to third. Eloy Jimenez scores. Luis Robert lines out to shortstop to Adalberto Mondesi. Danny Mendick strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 5, Royals 4.

Royals ninth. Jorge Soler lines out to shallow left field to Tim Anderson. Ryan O'Hearn walks. Maikel Franco doubles to left field, advances to 3rd. Bubba Starling scores. Throwing error by Jose Abreu. Alex Gordon pops out to shortstop to Danny Mendick. Adalberto Mondesi called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Royals 5, White sox 5.

White sox ninth. Yasmani Grandal homers to right field.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 6, Royals 5.