Royals first. Whit Merrifield homers to right field. Jorge Soler strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana doubles to deep right field. Salvador Perez strikes out on a foul tip. Ryan O'Hearn singles to shallow right field. Carlos Santana to third. Emmanuel Rivera lines out to deep left field to Alex Verdugo.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 1, Red sox 0.

Red sox first. Kike Hernandez hit by pitch. Alex Verdugo singles to right center field. Kike Hernandez to third. J.D. Martinez singles to shallow center field, tagged out at second, Hunter Dozier to Nicky Lopez to Whit Merrifield. Alex Verdugo to third. Kike Hernandez scores. Xander Bogaerts singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Alex Verdugo scores. Throwing error by Emmanuel Rivera. Rafael Devers singles to shallow left field. Xander Bogaerts to third. Hunter Renfroe grounds out to shortstop. Rafael Devers out at second.

2 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 2, Royals 1.

Royals second. Hunter Dozier doubles to deep left center field. Michael A. Taylor singles to center field. Hunter Dozier scores. Nicky Lopez strikes out swinging. Whit Merrifield walks. Jorge Soler flies out to left field to Alex Verdugo. Carlos Santana lines out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Royals 2, Red sox 2.

Red sox third. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shallow right field, Whit Merrifield to Carlos Santana. J.D. Martinez walks. Xander Bogaerts walks. J.D. Martinez to second. Rafael Devers walks. Xander Bogaerts to second. J.D. Martinez to third. Hunter Renfroe out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. J.D. Martinez scores. Christian Vazquez grounds out to second base to Carlos Santana.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 3, Royals 2.

Royals fourth. Hunter Dozier doubles to deep center field. Michael A. Taylor homers to right field. Hunter Dozier scores. Nicky Lopez singles to shallow center field. Whit Merrifield flies out to center field to Danny Santana. Jorge Soler grounds out to third base. Nicky Lopez out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 4, Red sox 3.

Red sox fourth. Danny Santana singles to shortstop. Bobby Dalbec singles to right field. Danny Santana to third. Kike Hernandez singles to left center field. Bobby Dalbec to second. Danny Santana scores. Alex Verdugo walks. Kike Hernandez to second. Bobby Dalbec to third. J.D. Martinez out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Kike Hernandez to third. Bobby Dalbec scores. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to shortstop. Alex Verdugo out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 5, Royals 4.

Royals fifth. Carlos Santana walks. Salvador Perez pops out to Christian Vazquez. Ryan O'Hearn homers to center field. Carlos Santana scores. Hanser Alberto pops out to shallow infield to Rafael Devers. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 6, Red sox 5.

Red sox sixth. Bobby Dalbec singles to left field. Kike Hernandez strikes out swinging. Alex Verdugo walks. Michael Chavis to second. J.D. Martinez doubles to right field. Alex Verdugo scores. Michael Chavis scores. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 7, Royals 6.