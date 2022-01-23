Skip to main content
Sports

Kansas City 42, Buffalo 36, OT

Buffalo 7 7 7 15 0 36
Kansas City 7 7 9 13 6 42
First Quarter

Buf_Singletary 1 run (Bass kick), 8:03.

KC_Mahomes 8 run (Butker kick), 2:26.

Second Quarter

KC_Pringle 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:52.

Buf_Davis 18 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :37.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Butker 39, 7:01.

KC_Hardman 25 run (kick failed), 2:06.

Buf_Davis 75 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:56.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Butker 28, 8:55.

Buf_Davis 27 pass from Allen (Diggs pass from Allen), 1:54.

KC_Hill 64 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:02.

Buf_Davis 19 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :13.

KC_FG Butker 49, :00.

First Overtime
KC_Kelce 8 pass from Mahomes, 10:42.

___

Buf KC
First downs 23 30
Total Net Yards 422 552
Rushes-yards 24-109 27-182
Passing 313 370
Punt Returns 0-0 2-60
Kickoff Returns 1-22 1-26
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-37-0 33-44-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 2-8
Punts 4-43.75 2-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-15 1-10
Time of Possession 27:37 36:41

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 11-68, Singletary 10-26, McKenzie 3-15. Kansas City, Mahomes 7-69, Edwards-Helaire 7-60, Hardman 2-31, McKinnon 10-24, Hill 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 27-37-0-329. Kansas City, Mahomes 33-44-0-378.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Davis 8-201, Beasley 6-60, Singletary 4-25, Diggs 3-7, Knox 2-9, Gilliam 2-8, Sanders 1-16, McKenzie 1-3. Kansas City, Hill 11-150, Kelce 8-96, McKinnon 5-54, Pringle 5-29, Gray 2-14, Hardman 1-26, Edwards-Helaire 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 50.