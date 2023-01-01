KC_Pacheco 5 run (run failed), 7:35. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 5:42. Key Plays: Mahomes 4 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-2; Mahomes 10 pass to Kelce on 4th-and-1; Mahomes 11 pass to McKinnon; Mahomes 18 pass to Moore. Kansas City 6, Denver 0.

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 49, 10:46. Drive: 14 plays, 49 yards, 6:46. Key Plays: Wilson 4 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-2; Wilson 11 pass to Edmonds; Murray 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Wilson 2 run on 4th-and-1. Kansas City 6, Denver 3.

Den_Wilson 16 run (McManus kick), 4:40. Drive: 1 play, 16 yards, 00:05. Denver 10, Kansas City 6.

KC_McKinnon 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:02. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:38. Key Plays: Mahomes 27 pass to Toney; Mahomes 12 pass to Gray; Mahomes 28 pass to McKinnon. Kansas City 13, Denver 10.

Third Quarter

Den_Okwuegbunam 25 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 6:35. Drive: 6 plays, 63 yards, 3:48. Key Play: Murray 19 run. Denver 17, Kansas City 13.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Bell 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:50. Drive: 6 plays, 65 yards, 3:06. Key Plays: Mahomes 11 pass to Smith-Schuster; Mahomes 22 pass to Valdes-Scantling. Kansas City 20, Denver 17.

KC_McKinnon 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:36. Drive: 4 plays, 17 yards, 1:55. Key Play: Sneed 25 interception return to Denver 17. Kansas City 27, Denver 17.

Den_Wilson 4 run (McManus kick), 6:14. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:22. Key Plays: Murray 11 run; Wilson 10 pass to Jeudy; Wilson 8 pass to Murray on 3rd-and-15; Bolton 0 interception return to Kansas City 35; Wilson 16 pass to Okwuegbunam. Kansas City 27, Denver 24.

___

Den KC FIRST DOWNS 21 22 Rushing 6 3 Passing 12 18 Penalty 3 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-12 2-9 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 307 374 Total Plays 66 58 Avg Gain 4.7 6.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 117 46 Rushes 24 16 Avg per rush 4.875 2.875 NET YARDS PASSING 190 328 Sacked-Yds lost 4-32 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 222 328 Completed-Att. 26-38 29-42 Had Intercepted 1 1 Yards-Pass Play 4.524 7.81 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-5-5 5-5-4 PUNTS-Avg. 5-51.4 5-52.6 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 57 39 Punt Returns 3-37 2-14 Kickoff Returns 1-20 0-0 Interceptions 1-0 1-25 PENALTIES-Yds 3-23 5-31 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 33:06 26:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, Murray 12-56, Edmonds 7-34, Wilson 4-27, Hinton 1-0. Kansas City, Pacheco 9-31, Mahomes 4-8, McKinnon 2-4, R.Jones 1-3.

PASSING_Denver, Wilson 26-38-1-222. Kansas City, Mahomes 29-42-1-328.

RECEIVING_Denver, Jeudy 7-38, Sutton 4-44, Murray 4-16, Okwuegbunam 3-45, Edmonds 3-39, Saubert 3-30, Beck 2-10. Kansas City, Kelce 7-43, McKinnon 5-52, Toney 4-71, Moore 3-33, Valdes-Scantling 2-28, Smith-Schuster 2-21, Pacheco 2-18, Ju.Watson 1-27, Bell 1-17, Gray 1-12, Mahomes 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Denver, Hinton 3-37. Kansas City, Toney 2-14.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Denver, Mack 1-20. Kansas City, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Denver, K.Jackson 6-1-0, Jewell 4-3-0, Singleton 4-3-0, Harris 4-1-0, Mathis 3-1-0, L.Jackson 3-0-0, Cooper 2-2-0, D.Williams 2-1-0, Purcell 1-1-0, Surtain 1-1-0, Simmons 1-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0, Ray 0-1-0. Kansas City, Ja.Watson 6-1-0, Gay 5-2-0, Bolton 4-6-0, McDuffie 4-3-1, Clark 4-0-0, Thornhill 3-3-0, C.Jones 3-0-1, Saunders 2-1-1, Sneed 2-0-0, Chenal 1-2-0, Reid 1-2-0, Karlaftis 1-1-1, Cook 1-1-0, Harris 1-1-0, Dunlap 1-0-0, Nnadi 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Denver, Simmons 1-0. Kansas City, Sneed 1-25.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 51.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Tra Blake, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Andrew Lambert.