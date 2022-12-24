KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: Mahomes 16 pass to McKinnon; Pacheco 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 7, Seattle 0.

Second Quarter

KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56. Drive: 7 plays, 53 yards, 3:21. Key Play: Mahomes 27 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 14, Seattle 0.

KC_FG Butker 47, 2:40. Drive: 6 plays, 43 yards, 2:48. Key Play: Mahomes 32 pass to Pacheco. Kansas City 17, Seattle 0.

Sea_FG Myers 22, :00. Drive: 12 plays, 90 yards, 2:40. Key Plays: G.Smith 11 pass to Metcalf; G.Smith 35 pass to Metcalf. Kansas City 17, Seattle 3.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 4:42. Drive: 5 plays, 80 yards, 3:00. Key Plays: Thornhill 0 interception return to Kansas City 20; Mahomes 20 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 52 pass to Kelce. Kansas City 24, Seattle 3.

Sea_Fant 6 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:25. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 2:17. Key Plays: G.Smith 6 pass to Fant on 3rd-and-10; G.Smith 5 run on 4th-and-4; G.Smith 39 pass to Parkinson; G.Smith 17 pass to Treadwell on 4th-and-8. Kansas City 24, Seattle 10.

A_73,331.

___

Sea KC FIRST DOWNS 19 14 Rushing 8 3 Passing 8 9 Penalty 3 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 2-14 3-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 3-6 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 333 297 Total Plays 73 51 Avg Gain 4.6 5.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 133 77 Rushes 31 22 Avg per rush 4.29 3.5 NET YARDS PASSING 200 220 Sacked-Yds lost 2-15 1-4 Gross-Yds passing 215 224 Completed-Att. 25-40 16-28 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.762 7.586 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 2-0-0 4-2-2 PUNTS-Avg. 5-47.6 6-41.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 80 37 Punt Returns 2-12 3-18 Kickoff Returns 3-68 1-19 Interceptions 0-0 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 6-35 5-39 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 35:02 24:58

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Walker 26-107, G.Smith 3-16, Dallas 2-10. Kansas City, Pacheco 14-58, Mahomes 2-8, McKinnon 5-7, R.Jones 1-4.

PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 25-40-1-215. Kansas City, Mahomes 16-28-0-224.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 7-81, Dallas 6-32, Parkinson 3-45, Treadwell 3-26, Fant 2-12, Walker 2-(minus 2), Dissly 1-19, Hart 1-2. Kansas City, Kelce 6-113, McKinnon 3-31, Smith-Schuster 3-27, Pacheco 1-32, Gray 1-8, Toney 1-8, Moore 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, Dallas 2-12. Kansas City, Toney 2-18, Lammons 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Igwebuike 3-68. Kansas City, Pacheco 1-19.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Brooks 5-3-0, Barton 4-4-0, Taylor 3-1-1, Harris 2-4-0, Ford 2-2-0, M.Jackson 2-1-0, Mafe 2-1-0, Tabor 2-1-0, M.Adams 2-0-0, Bryant 1-1-0, Woolen 1-1-0, Diggs 1-0-0, Collier 0-1-0, Nwosu 0-1-0. Kansas City, Bolton 8-9-0, Reid 5-3-0, Sneed 5-2-0, Thornhill 4-1-0, Cook 3-1-0, Gay 2-7-0, McDuffie 2-3-0, C.Jones 2-2-1, Nnadi 2-1-0, Clark 2-0-0, Dunlap 2-0-0, Ja.Watson 2-0-0, Danna 1-2-0, J.Williams 1-1-0, Karlaftis 1-0-1, B.Williams 1-0-0, Chenal 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, None. Kansas City, Thornhill 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Lo Van Pham, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.