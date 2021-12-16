Kakko scores twice, Rangers rally late to beat Coyotes 3-2 JACK MAGRUDER, Associated Press Dec. 16, 2021 Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 12:24 a.m.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kaapo Kakko had two goals, including the game-winner with 2:18 left, and the New York Rangers scored twice on the power play in the final six minutes to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Mika Zibanejad added a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who had dropped two straight and three of four. Chris Kreider had three assists — matching a career high — after entering the game with four all season.