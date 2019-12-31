Juzang, Lewis lead Harvard past San Francisco 84-81 in OT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Christian Juzang scored five of his 17 points in overtime, including a go-ahead jumper, and Harvard beat San Francisco 84-81 on Monday night to win its fifth straight.

Juzang's jumper put the Crimson up 75-74 with 2:29 to go in OT and he added a 3-pointer on the next possession, but the Dons closed to 82-81 on Jamaree Bouyea's 3 with 22 seconds left. Noah Kirkwood's two free throws iced it to the final score and Bouyea's 3 with 2 seconds left missed.

The Dons rallied from 15 points down in the second half to tie it at 71 at the end of regulation on Bouyea's 3.

Chris Lewis had 14 points and nine rebounds, Chris Ledlum added 11 points and Kirkwood had 10 for the Crimson (10-4).

Charles Minlend scored 19 points and Jimbo Lull had 17 with nine rebounds for San Francisco (11-4). Bouyea and Khalil Shabazz scored 16 points apiece and Jordan Ratinho had 13.

Harvard faces UC Irvine at home on Saturday. San Francisco faces Saint Mary's at home on Thursday.

