Judge won't let Kansas golfers play while lawsuit proceeds

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) —

Five high school golfers who sued after their suburban Kansas City districts put the brakes on fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic have failed to convince a judge to let them play while the case works its way through the courts.

The golfers, all girls, and their parents sued the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley school districts Tuesday, arguing that they should be allowed to play because golf poses a lower risk of spreading the virus than other sports, The Kansas City Star reports.

Blue Valley officials on Friday, though, announced the district would resume high school sports this weekend. Attorney John Duggan, who is representing the families, was not immediately available to comment on how Blue Valley’s decision will affect the lawsuit.

While the case moves through court, the golf players requested a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to begin immediately competing. But on Friday, Johnson County Judge Robert Wonnell denied that request. A hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 11.

Four of the golfers play for Shawnee Mission East High School, which won the Kansas Class 6A state girls golf tournament last year. The fifth golfer plays for Blue Valley West High School team.