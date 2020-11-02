Judge in Montana overturns sports betting rule

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A judge has overturned a rule on Wednesday that limited sports betting in Montana to businesses with an alcoholic beverage license after an investment group challenged the ruling.

Lewis and Clark County District Judge Kathy Seeley found that in creating rules to carry out the new sports betting law, the Montana Lottery ran contrary to lawmakers’ intent when it required an alcoholic beverage license, The Billings Gazette reported.

“If the Legislature intended to limit sports wagering facilities in this way, the Legislature could have done so,” the judge said. “The Court will not insert a provision that the Legislature omitted.”

Attorney Lyndon Scheveck filed the lawsuit through a Billings investment company called Arete Group.

“It’s a win for Montanans, when it comes to communities and not letting monopolies take advantage of Montanans and their businesses,” Scheveck said, adding that the rule now gives him more leeway to launch his own business that would offer sports betting without having to get an alcoholic beverage license.

Sports betting begin in Montana in March this year, officials said. Since its rollout, it has netted $531,000 in revenue to about 250 businesses that offer it. People have bet $9.7 million and collected about $8.5 million in winnings during that time, The Gazette reported.

“This is an important decision,” said Jennifer McKee, a spokesperson for Montana Lottery. “We’re reviewing it closely and we are in the process of determining our next steps.”