Juan Soto back in Washington, grateful for time with Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Juan Soto began the walk to the visitors' clubhouse at Nationals Park on Friday for the first time as an opposing player, he passed photos hanging on either side of the tunnel showing past Washington players — a gallery that already includes an image of him, smiling in a blue jersey with a red No. 22.
Then he ran into reliever Sean Doolittle, a teammate on Washington's 2019 World Series-winning squad, and they hugged and laughed before Soto ducked into the San Diego Padres' clubhouse.