Brittney Griner recognized with WNBA moment of silence Aug. 4, 2022 Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 10:08 p.m.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Following Brittney Griner's sentencing in Russia to nine years in prison Thursday, WNBA players, coaches and fans locked arms and tried to send the American basketball star strength during a moment of silence.
Before the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 77-64, players from both teams met at midcourt and silently bowed their heads for 42 seconds — a nod to Griner's jersey number with the Mercury.