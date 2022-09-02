Jones sharp, Arizona State beats Northern Arizona 40-3
JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Emory Jones adeptly orchestrated the offense, showed off his elusiveness on a touchdown run. Xazavian Halladay juked and jolted his way for big chunks of yards.
Arizona State's two marquee transfers had sterling debuts and the rest of the new-look Sun Devils were sharp most of the night, opening the season with an easy win over an FCS opponent.