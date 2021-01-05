Jones scores 23, No. 4 Texas holds off Iowa State 78-72 JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 11:09 p.m.
Texas' Courtney Ramey (3) celebrates with teammates Matt Coleman III, left, Kai Jones, right, at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 78-72.
Texas guard Andrew Jones celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
Iowa State forward Javan Johnson is fouled by Texas forward Greg Brown, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
Players huddle during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Texas and Iowa State, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
Iowa State forward Solomon Young shoots over Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton passes ahead of Texas forward Greg Brown (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
Iowa State forward Xavier Foster sits on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored a career-high 23 points and No. 4 Texas held off Iowa State 78-72 on Tuesday night to continue its torrid start to the season.
Texas (9-1, 3-0 Big 12) led by as much as 15 early in the second half and appeared to be cruising to an easy win over an Iowa State team that is still winless in conference play. But the Cyclones (2-6, 0-4) kept chipping away and made it tough for Texas at the end.